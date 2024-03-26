Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $4.71 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. 51,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.