iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 454,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 850,240 shares.The stock last traded at $57.82 and had previously closed at $57.55.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

