Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,276,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,656,591 shares.The stock last traded at $95.42 and had previously closed at $88.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,793,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

