National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 14,012 shares.The stock last traded at $491.50 and had previously closed at $490.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

