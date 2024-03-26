Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,385,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 6,092,242 shares.The stock last traded at $2.73 and had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 396,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

