Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 5.4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 143,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,901,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

