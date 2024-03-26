Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 839,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,698,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Rumble Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Rumble alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.