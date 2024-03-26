Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 4.2%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.22. 136,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,811,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,666,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 910,421 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 3,901,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 1,442,973 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,640,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

