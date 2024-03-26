Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 3.7% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.56. 1,288,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,248,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. Bank of America upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 265,093 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.