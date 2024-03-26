United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $299.93

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $299.93, but opened at $293.60. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $293.60, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.58.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at $132,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,784.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.