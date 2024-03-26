ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $31.41

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $30.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 3,248 shares trading hands.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

