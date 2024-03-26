NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 195,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 239,915 shares.The stock last traded at $22.48 and had previously closed at $22.46.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
