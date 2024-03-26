ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 192.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. 3,174,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,665,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $291.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

