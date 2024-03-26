Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.54. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,069,735 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 164.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 818.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 433,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 386,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

