PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $119.87

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.87, but opened at $115.71. PDD shares last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 2,642,264 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after buying an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,424,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

