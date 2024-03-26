Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $412.60

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $412.60, but opened at $391.55. Watsco shares last traded at $390.85, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Watsco Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.