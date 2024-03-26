CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $86.35

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.35, but opened at $79.81. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $79.16, with a volume of 503,537 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

