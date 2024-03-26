Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up to $45.79

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.79, but opened at $47.20. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 25,061 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,938,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

