Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $30.10

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $31.96. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 528,298 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $256,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

