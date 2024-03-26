Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.32. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 73,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $512.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87,596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

