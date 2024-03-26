Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 312% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

