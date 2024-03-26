Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.10. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 113,845 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRME shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 571,097 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,221,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.