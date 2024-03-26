Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Krispy Kreme Call Options (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,342 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,376% compared to the typical volume of 240 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 29.8 %

Shares of DNUT traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. 18,644,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,795. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

