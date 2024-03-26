Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,667 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 273% compared to the typical volume of 3,132 call options.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

