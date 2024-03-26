Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 221,678 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,340,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,451.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 560,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 407,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 83,028 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

