NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.70. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 237,318 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.04.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 225,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 15.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

