Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up to $42.39

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $44.02. Inari Medical shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 98,460 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,413.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 276,835 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $5,535,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.