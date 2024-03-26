NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.78

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 11946631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

