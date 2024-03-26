Insider Buying: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Patricia W. Warfield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $15,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MPAA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

