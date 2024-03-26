Insider Buying: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Patricia W. Warfield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $15,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 1.7 %
MPAA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Featured Stories
