CT UK High Income (LON:CHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.66 Per Share

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from CT UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CHI stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 82.08 ($1.04). 85,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,972. CT UK High Income has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £68.39 million, a P/E ratio of 921.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Helen Galbraith acquired 10,000 shares of CT UK High Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,236.32). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

