Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman Buys 732 Shares

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman acquired 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,308.91).

EDIN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 681 ($8.61). 231,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 667.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 664.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.62 and a beta of 0.82. Edinburgh Investment has a one year low of GBX 612.70 ($7.74) and a one year high of GBX 689 ($8.71). The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,076.92%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

