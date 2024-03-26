HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Jon Kessler Sells 33,765 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HQY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.35. 95,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,439. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,473,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

