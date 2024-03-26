William Chalmers Buys 128,118 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,192.29).

LON:LLOY traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 51.55 ($0.65). The stock had a trading volume of 51,346,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,862,750. The company has a market cap of £32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.67 ($0.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 57.17 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

