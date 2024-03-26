Direct Line Insurance Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
