Direct Line Insurance Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

