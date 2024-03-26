Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,518. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
