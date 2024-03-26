Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,518. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

