Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UTF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 95,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,586. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

