Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.55

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.55 ($0.17) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths Group Price Performance

SMIN traded up GBX 41.50 ($0.52) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,695.50 ($21.43). 1,137,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,631.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,647.43. The company has a market cap of £5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.45).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,622 ($20.50) per share, with a total value of £3,260.22 ($4,120.08). 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

