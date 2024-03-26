Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. 71,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,510. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,991. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $132,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.