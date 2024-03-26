Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
Shares of CZBT stock remained flat at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $31.38.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
