Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.40 Per Share

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gamma Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GAMA traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,356 ($17.14). The stock had a trading volume of 153,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.62. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,418 ($17.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

