Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

