Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293,128 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. 184,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,259. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.