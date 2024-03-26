Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $117.48 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007297 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00015845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,252.44 or 0.99989466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012217 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00148923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,396,487 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,396,486.9491117 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.89242937 USD and is up 7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 404 active market(s) with $8,498,806.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

