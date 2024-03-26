Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.16. 39,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,020. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

