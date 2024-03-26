Evercore ISI Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $83.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 430,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,158,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9,807.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 160,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

