Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,782. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

