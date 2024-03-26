Electroneum One Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $127.03 million and $1.14 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003147 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,409,655 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

