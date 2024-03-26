Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 324,638 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.