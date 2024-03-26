Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.17. The company had a trading volume of 903,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,303. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.32. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

