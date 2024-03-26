Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 649,564 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,806,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

View Our Latest Report on HBAN

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.